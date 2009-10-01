Alyssa Milano Doesn't Want To Pay $3 For Her Twitter App

B-list bombshell Alyssa Milano, a self-professed Twitter addict, is also apparently a cheapskate. And it has the iPhone nerds very amused.

Yesterday, after finding out that Tweetie 2, a major update to the popular iPhone Twitter app, would cost $2.99, she tweeted: “Boooooo!!!”

This triggered a bit of an uproar from the iPhone developer community, half-amused and half-angered that a celebrity would be such a cheapskate to complain about paying $3 for a software app she could end up using for hours a week. (And that an independent programmer just spent months working on.)

Responding to someone else’s complaint about the upgrade price, Daring Fireball blogger John Gruber made two solid points:

If you don’t think it’s worth $3, don’t buy it.

Keep in mind we’re talking about $3 for an app that only runs on handheld devices that cost at least $200, most of which come with a $70/month service.

Both valid. And, seriously… it’s just $3!

But Alyssa was not amused with all the attention she got on Twitter and elsewhere. And instead of realising how silly she looks, she’s switching Twitter apps!

Here’s four recent tweets from @alyssa_milano:

After booing tweetie upgrade price~ tweetie mob came after me & were so rude it turned me off to the app all together. (Sent from tweetie).

Just downloaded tweetdeck iPhone app (free). Will test it out, if I don’t like it, I will pay 4 the tweetie upgrade. (Sent from tweetdeck).

Now on echofon (also free). This is the Twitter app tour 2009.

Dear Nice Man Sitting Next to Me, U seem very, very sweet but… is that U that smells like poopoo? Sincerely, Concerned

Oops, that last one didn’t have anything to do with Twitter apps or paying for software. But it speaks volumes.

