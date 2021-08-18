Alyssa Milano involved in a car accident after her uncle suffered a ‘possible heart attack’ while driving

Alyssa Milano was involved in a car accident on Tuesday, August 17. Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Alyssa Milano was in a car crash after her uncle fell unconscious whilst driving on an LA freeway.

PEOPLE obtained a report from California Highway Patrol that said Milano’s SUV hit another SUV before stopping.

Milano’s reps told PEOPLE that Milano is uninjured and her uncle has been taken to the hospital.

PEOPLE magazine obtained a press release from California Highway Patrol (CHP) that said the 48-year-old actress was in a front passenger seat of a Ford Edge SUV driven by her uncle Mitchell J. Carp when the accident occurred on a Los Angeles freeway.

Milano’s representatives confirmed to PEOPLE that Milano had been uninjured by the incident but Carp’s status is currently unknown after being taken to UCLA Westwood Hospital. Insider has reached out to Milano’s representatives for an update.

The CHP report said Milano’s uncle “started to have an unknown medical issue (possible heart attack)” before becoming unconscious.

The report said the car drifted into another lane and hit a passing black SUV before Milano was able to get control of the car. Milano had assistance from “a good samaritan” to help bring the Ford to a stop between two lanes on the freeway according to the report. Meanwhile, the black SUV fled the collision scene.

Alyssa Milano gave her uncle CPR according to police reports. Fred Prouser/Reuters

TMZ was the first to report the accident, which occurred on an LA freeway. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Milano gave her uncle CPR until first responders arrived and took over.

The CHP report said that two LAPD units arrived at the scene first and took over with the CPR on Carp until the Los Angeles City Fire Department arrived and transported him to UCLA Westwood Hospital.

Milano was then picked up by her husband, David Bugliari. Whilst the “Charmed” actress did not mention the accident in the post, Milano tweeted after the accident about looking after your “loved ones.”

She wrote: “We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions.”

“It’s not hard to take care of each other, but it is important,” she added.