An 'Orange is the New Black' star is co-producing a new movie about a badass woman on Wall Street

Mike Coppola/Getty Sarah Megan Thomas and Alysia Reiner are co-producing and acting in ‘Equity.’

There’s a new Wall Street movie in the works — and it happens to be written, produced, directed, and starred in by women.

‘Orange is the New Black’ star Alysia Reiner and co-producer Sarah Megan Thomas are raising funds for their feature-length independent film, Equity, which is set to begin shooting in New York and Philadelphia later this spring under the direction of Meera Menon.

The film is about “a top female investment banker fighting to keep her Wall Street firm in the lead as she shepherds the IPO for an emerging tech company,” according to Reiner and Thomas’ company website.

The protagonist, Naomi Bishop, will struggle to “balance business and ethics in the post-financial crisis world where regulations are tight but aspirations remain high.”

The lead role has not yet been announced, but Reiner and Thomas will both act in other roles.

The script, written by Amy Fox, is based on interviews the filmmakers held with male and female bankers across Wall Street, according to CNN Money.

Rainer and Thomas have spoken with some big names in dealmaking, including James B. Lee Jr., Barbara Byrne, Alexandra Lebenthal, and Elaine La Roche, reports Bloomberg.

Thomas, whose husband works on Wall Street, told Bloomberg the intention of the movie is not to “vilify” bankers, despite the sexism and other obstacle that the heroine will encounter.

We’ll let you know when the trailer comes out.

