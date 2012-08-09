US Gymnast Aly Raisman Accidentally Tweeted That She's Going To A Club Tonight

Aly Raisman learned the hard way that athletes need to be incredibly careful when using Twitter.



She deleted this tweet — which seems like it should have been a direct message — about her plans tonight (via Gawker’s Max Read):

Photo: @aly_raisman via Max Read

Raisman is 18, and can certainly do whatever she wants.

But right after deleting that failed DM, she tweeted this, which doesn’t look good:

Photo: twitter.com

