US Gymnast Aly Raisman Accidentally Tweeted That She's Going To A Club Tonight

Aly Raisman learned the hard way that athletes need to be incredibly careful when using Twitter.
She deleted this tweet — which seems like it should have been a direct message — about her plans tonight (via Gawker’s Max Read):
Photo: @aly_raisman via Max Read
Raisman is 18, and can certainly do whatever she wants.
But right after deleting that failed DM, she tweeted this, which doesn’t look good:
Photo: twitter.com
