Aly Raisman predicted her own Olympics future 13 years ago

In the summer of 2003, nine-year-old gymnast Aly Raisman knew she’d go to the Olympics.

Raisman — who is currently competing at the Rio Olympics with the other Final Five gymnasts Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez, Gabby Douglas, and Madison Kocian — attended Camp Wicosuta in New Hampshire with Business Insider editor Emily Cohn.

In the summer camp yearbook, all the campers were asked where they would be in 20 years, and Raisman predicted accurately that she’d be “an Olympic gymnast.” Here’s the photo provided by Cohn:

Her prediction was spot on, but it just came a little early.

Raisman has been the captain of the US women’s gymnastics team both at the 2012 Summer Olympics — where she won gold medals in the team and floor competitions, as well as a bronze medal on the balance beam — as well as in this year’s 2016 Summer Olympics, where she has already won gold.

All this and Raisman is only 22 years old — imagine where she’ll actually be in 2023.

NOW WATCH: This baker takes icing cookies to the next level



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.