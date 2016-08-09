This 35-second clip sums up the anxiety of watching a child compete at the Olympics

Twitter/NBC Olympics Lynn and Rick Raisman watching their daughter Aly perform on Sunday.

During the 2012 London games, gymnast Aly Raisman’s parents, Lynn and Rick, became a viral sensation for their nervous reactions while watching their daughter compete. Four years later, Aly’s back at the Olympics and the Raismans are back in the stands — but they haven’t gained a single ounce of chill.

Yesterday, Aly performed on floor, balance beam, uneven bars, and vault in the qualifying round for the women’s all-around competition. She nailed every routine, earning the second-highest score of the night and securing her place in the all-around final later this week.

But her parents simply couldn’t take the tension. While Aly performed, they covered their eyes, leaned over at extreme angles, clutched each other’s arms. “It’s called agony,” one commentator joked while the camera was locked on the couple.

Watch the video right here:

It seems everyone can relate to the Raismans’ struggle:

“It’s exciting, it’s nerve-racking. Any time you watch your kids doing something you want good things for them,” Lynn told NESN in 2012.

The women’s all-around final begins at 3 p.m. this Thursday, August 11. Aly will be competing against her own teammate Simone Biles, who’s highly favoured to win the gold. (Defending gold medalist Gabby Douglas, also of Team USA, won’t be competing in the all-around due to a bizarre technicality.)

Here’s hoping the camera crews spend a little extra time on the Raismans before the games are finished.

