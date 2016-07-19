This Olympic gymnast's routine was once considered impossible

Getty Images/Ezra Shaw Aly Raisman is the reigning gold medalist in the floor exercise.

This August, 22-year-old gymnast Aly Raisman will return to the Olympic games to defend her gold medal in the floor exercise. In the meantime, she’s practicing a tumbling pass so tough it was once considered impossible.

That tumbling pass is what helped Raisman clinch the gold medal in the 2012 London games, and she’s hoping it will work just as well this summer in Rio (though she’s got some fierce competition from her own teammates).

In a new video from the Wall Street Journal, she breaks down each twist and flip in the mind-boggling seven-second tumbling pass.

She also opened up about her mindset when she’s competing.

“When I hear the first opening of the music I always think about the fact that I am the reigning floor Olympic champion,” she told the Wall Street Journal. “Sometimes I struggle a little bit with being confident. So when I go up there I just remind myself that, no matter what happens, I’ve already won.”

Watch the tumbling pass breakdown right here:

