Aly Raisman is actually dating the NFL player who asked her out on social media

2016 has been an excellent year for gymnast Aly Raisman: In addition to her triumphant return to the Olympics (where she won a gold and two silvers), she’s also found a new love, People reports.

On Monday night, Raisman hit the red carpet at Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony with Colton Underwood, tight end for the Oakland Raiders and the guy who was ballsy enough to ask Raisman out on a date via video chat earlier this year.

Here’s the actual moment it happened:

How to date Aly Raisman

Would Team USA gymnast Aly Raisman date a player from The Oakland Raiders?

Posted by Yahoo News on Monday, August 22, 2016

And wouldn’t you know it: Underwood’s invite actually worked.

“We happened to both be in Denver at the same time,” Raisman told People. “I was there for less than 12 hours, he was flying in for just a few days. It just ended up working perfectly.”

Raisman confirmed to People that she and Underwood have actually been together since August, but had chosen to keep things quiet for a while. She has met Underwood’s family, however, and plans to spend the holiday season with them this year.

The professional football player even drove 90 minutes both ways to make it to their second and third dates together, Raisman told People. Now that sounds like the real deal.

Here’s hoping the young lovers stay together and stay happy.

