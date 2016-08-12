The powerful moment Aly Raisman realised she'd won silver -- and broke down in tears

NBC Seconds before Raisman broke down in tears of joy after realising she won the silver medal, following her amazing floor routine, during the Olympic women’s individual all around final on Thursday, August 11.

Before starting her “impossible” floor routine on Thursday, Aly Raisman was in third place in the women’s gymnastics all around individual final, behind her teammate Simone Biles and Aliya Mustafina of Russia.

But as soon as Raisman completed her amazing routine, for which she scored 15.433, the American gymnast broke down in tears. Because at that moment, 22-year-old Raisman realised she had won the silver medal.

At the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Raisman lost out on a medal during the individual all around competition, narrowly losing bronze despite tying with Mustafina for overall scores.

In the instance of a tie, according to SB Nation, the Olympics follows a rule that says the gymnasts’ lowest scores must be dropped. So in London, Mustafina’s lowest score and Raisman’s lowest score were both dropped, and Mustafina ended up taking home the bronze.

But once her floor routine was completed on Thursday, Raisman moved ahead of Mustafina in overall score. The only competitor remaining was Biles, who was favoured to win the gold.

And so, the moment she completed her routine, Raisman knew she had nabbed silver, and the Massachusetts native emotionally blew a kiss to the crowd as she cried out of happiness.

NBC Raisman in tears after finishing her routine.

At the end of the competition, Biles won the gold with a score of 62.198 (and a floor routine score of 15.933), Raisman secured silver with 60.098 points, and Mustafina once again landed bronze with 58.665 points.

Olympic women’s gymnastics resume on Sunday, August 14th, with the vault and uneven bar competitions.

