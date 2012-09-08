Aly Raisman Tweeted A Photo With Chris Brown

The Olympics is a personality-driven spectacle.



We aren’t following sports as much as we’re following the personal narratives.

That’s how Olympians become celebrities when the games are all said and done.

And when you turn Olympians into celebrities, they do celebrity things like go to the VMAs and gush about Chris Brown:

So nice to meet you @chrisbrown !!!! :) twitter.com/Aly_Raisman/st… — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) September 7, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.