Aly Raisman and Chrissy Teigen want to be best friends

While the Final Five were busy racking up medals in Rio, celebrities were busy admiring them from afar. Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Zac Efron all reached out to congratulate the crew via Twitter. Now that the gymnasts are back home, they have met Usher, Jimmy Fallon, and the cast of Hamilton, too.

Team captain Aly Raisman may even have made some new best friends.

Raisman, who left Rio with a gold and two silvers, has been chatting on Twitter with supermodel Chrissy Teigen — and it looks like they’re destined to be BFFs. 

Teigen began the exchange out of the blue on Thursday, writing: “@Aly_Raisman I don’t want to seem forward but I feel like we would be friends please? We love you!” (The “we” refers to Teigen’s husband, singer John Legend.)

Raisman responded quickly, and even offered to lend the couple’s four-month-old daughter some gymnastics leotards for when she’s older:

Their conversation continued as follows:

That’s when Legend jumped into the exchange, claiming that he’s got some skills on uneven bars:

Raisman tweeted back asking to see his moves:

There’s no word yet on when or whether the trio plans to meet up in real life. But it sounds like this is going to be one epic friendship.  

