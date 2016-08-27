Aly Raisman and Chrissy Teigen want to be best friends

While the Final Five were busy racking up medals in Rio, celebrities were busy admiring them from afar. Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Zac Efron all reached out to congratulate the crew via Twitter. Now that the gymnasts are back home, they have met Usher, Jimmy Fallon, and the cast of Hamilton, too.

Team captain Aly Raisman may even have made some new best friends.

Raisman, who left Rio with a gold and two silvers, has been chatting on Twitter with supermodel Chrissy Teigen — and it looks like they’re destined to be BFFs.

Teigen began the exchange out of the blue on Thursday, writing: “@Aly_Raisman I don’t want to seem forward but I feel like we would be friends please? We love you!” (The “we” refers to Teigen’s husband, singer John Legend.)

@Aly_Raisman I don’t want to seem forward but I feel like we would be friends please? We love you!

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 25, 2016

Raisman responded quickly, and even offered to lend the couple’s four-month-old daughter some gymnastics leotards for when she’s older:

OMG YES. I love u and ur husband. Can we please be best friends & can I send ur daughter some of my leotards? ???????????? https://t.co/gVNqTnP4Re

— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) August 25, 2016

Their conversation continued as follows:

@Aly_Raisman there is no way that between john and I she has any coordination whatsoever but YES!

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 25, 2016

I will help her out. You can teach me how to model and I’ll teach your daughter some gymnastics. ???? https://t.co/toqZJhLFdR

— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) August 25, 2016

That’s when Legend jumped into the exchange, claiming that he’s got some skills on uneven bars:

@Aly_Raisman @chrissyteigen but my uneven bars game is crazy

— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 25, 2016

Raisman tweeted back asking to see his moves:

Wow. You’ll have to teach me some of your moves then. https://t.co/TkUYzLUTK7

— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) August 26, 2016

There’s no word yet on when or whether the trio plans to meet up in real life. But it sounds like this is going to be one epic friendship.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.