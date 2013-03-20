INSTANT MBA: Always Have A Back Up Plan

Today’s advice comes from Ilene Gordon, CEO of Ingredion, via The New York Times:



“One question somebody once asked me was, “What do you think are important attributes to be successful in leadership?” I said it’s about tenacity. It’s never giving up. It’s having a Plan B. And that’s one of my favourite expressions: Have a Plan B, because Plan A doesn’t always go well, or maybe it’s derailed by a competitor or somebody else’s new product or some type of regulation.”

Gordon says we need to always be prepared for the possibility that things may not go according to plan. You should always have something to fall back on when things go wrong, or you’ll have a hard time making it to the top. She says you should be relying on other people at all times so that you have someone on your team to lean on when the plan is derailed. You can’t take on an entire project alone and expect it to go well. So don’t just have a plan B, have other people readily available to help you execute it when the time comes.

“My point is to always have a Plan B that you can implement. Maybe you have to go to Plan C or D, but the point is that you always have to have a backup plan … So I look for young people who have the energy and drive to get things done, to keep their eye on where they’re going but at the same time realise they can’t do it alone. It’s not just a one-person show. You can’t be the micro manager; you have to be able to get things done through others.

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.