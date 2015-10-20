'Always at Woolworths' has replaced the 'Cheap Cheap' birds marketing campaign

The Cheap Cheap birds.

After Woolworths killed off its “Cheap Cheap” price-based marketing campaign — and its cartoon birds — the supermarket giant told people to watch this space.

Well, it’s been filled with “Always at Woolworths”.

Woolworths said the campaign, created by Leo Burnett, “calls out its value offer to our customers” rather than trying to match the highly successful Coles “Down Down” campaign.

“It tells our customers than on hundreds of products across our stores they can expect the same low prices – week-in, week-out, the prices will be remaining at the low price,” a spokesperson said.

So far this year the supermarket has invested more than $200 million to lower prices, with average price deflation of 2.8% over the 12 months.

Australian supermarkets have been engaged in a price war that’s put pressure on margins. The impact was reflected in Woolworths’ annual results, which disappointed the market and were accompanied by an announcement that the chairman and CEO would leave.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.