A major dance company is putting on a tour about what it's like to be in prison

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre is premiering “Untitled America: First Movement,” a performance that explores the impact that prison has on people. Choreographer Kyle Abraham observed the body language of former prisoners, and translated those movements into dance.

