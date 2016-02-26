US

A major dance company is putting on a tour about what it's like to be in prison

Jacob Shamsian, Kristen Griffin

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre is premiering “Untitled America: First Movement,” a performance that explores the impact that prison has on people. Choreographer Kyle Abraham observed the body language of former prisoners, and translated those movements into dance.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Kristen Griffin

