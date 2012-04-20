We'd Like To Introduce You To Dr. aluminium

Sam Ro

Copper was given the nickname “Dr. Copper” because the industrial metal supposedly has a Ph.D in economics.  Why?  Because copper is widely recognised as a good indicator of economic health.

However, copper might not be the smartest metal out there.

According to this chart published in Citi’s massive 110-page Q2 Commodity Update report, aluminium is much more vulnerable to the economy.

chart

Photo: Citi Investment Research & Analysis

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.