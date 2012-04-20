We'd Like To Introduce You To Dr. aluminium

Copper was given the nickname “Dr. Copper” because the industrial metal supposedly has a Ph.D in economics. Why? Because copper is widely recognised as a good indicator of economic health.
However, copper might not be the smartest metal out there.
According to this chart published in Citi’s massive 110-page Q2 Commodity Update report, aluminium is much more vulnerable to the economy.
Photo: Citi Investment Research & Analysis
