We'd Like To Introduce You To Dr. aluminium

Copper was given the nickname “Dr. Copper” because the industrial metal supposedly has a Ph.D in economics. Why? Because copper is widely recognised as a good indicator of economic health.



However, copper might not be the smartest metal out there.

According to this chart published in Citi’s massive 110-page Q2 Commodity Update report, aluminium is much more vulnerable to the economy.

Photo: Citi Investment Research & Analysis

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.