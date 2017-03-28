Why it hurts to put aluminium foil in your mouth

If you have metal fillings and you’ve accidently put tin foil in your mouth then you’ll know it isn’t a great feeling.

The reason it hurts is because you get a galvanic shock which is when your saliva makes an electrical current between the foil and your fillings.

So if you have metal in your mouth make sure you remove all foil from your food or you might get an unwelcome shock.

Produced by Leon Siciliano. Special thanks to Joe Daunt.

