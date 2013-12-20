An Alum Is Raising Money To Send Underprivileged Children To Syracuse's Bowl Game

A Syracuse University alumnus’ campaign to fill the stands at the Texas Bowl with Orange fans will send close to 1,500 underprivileged children from Houston to cheer on his alma mater.

Sean Keeley — Syracuse Class of 2000 — runs the Syracuse fan blog “Troy Nunes is an Absolute Magician” and this week used his website as a platform to raise money to send Houston-area kids to cheer on the Orange. While he originally aimed to raise enough for 200 kids to attend, Keeley said Wednesday night that his initiative has raised more than $US40,000 — and he now hopes to send close to 1,500 kids.

“Since most of us aren’t trekking it down to Houston for the game, let’s take a little bit of the money we would have spent and use it to send some local kids who couldn’t otherwise attend the game to go on our behalf,” Keeley wrote to encourage donations.

$30 will secure each child a ticket, food voucher at the game, and complimentary Syracuse t-shirt. Keeley writes that his new — and final — goal is $US44,444.44, a reference to the 44 Orange fans who originally said they’d be able to attend the game (and the famous Ernie Davis’ retired jersey). Keeley estimates that with this money, they’ll be able to send 1,450 Houston kids to the game.

This year’s Texas Bowl pits the Syracuse Orange against the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.

