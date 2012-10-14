Check Out The Star-Studded Event That Had Hedge Funders Rocking Out For Charity This Week

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Hedge fund managers and hedge fund industry professionals rocked out Thursday night at the Hedge Fund Rocktoberfest, an annual fundraiser benefiting children’s charity A Leg To Stand On (ALTSO).ALTSO, which provides prosthetic limbs and corrective surgeries to children with limb disabilities in developing countries, was co-founded by hedge fund manager C. Mead Welles, the CEO of Octagon Asset Management, back in 2002.



The Rocktoberfest event began in 2004 and we were told by several people that in recent years it has really grown into a must-attend Wall Street event.

What’s truly remarkable is ALTSO now has 13 programs worldwide and has been able to provide more than 8,000 children with treatment.

“It has been an unbelievable journey. We are so grateful to everyone who has helped, and so proud of all the children we have been able to help,” Welles said in a statement.

It was definitely a fun evening and for a great cause. We checked it out and have included highlights.

