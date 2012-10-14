Check Out The Star-Studded Event That Had Hedge Funders Rocking Out For Charity This Week

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider
Hedge fund managers and hedge fund industry professionals rocked out Thursday night at the Hedge Fund Rocktoberfest, an annual fundraiser benefiting children’s charity A Leg To Stand On (ALTSO).ALTSO, which provides prosthetic limbs and corrective surgeries to children with limb disabilities in developing countries, was co-founded by hedge fund manager C. Mead Welles, the CEO of Octagon Asset Management, back in 2002.
The Rocktoberfest event began in 2004 and we were told by several people that in recent years it has really grown into a must-attend Wall Street event.
What’s truly remarkable is ALTSO now has 13 programs worldwide and has been able to provide more than 8,000 children with treatment.
“It has been an unbelievable journey. We are so grateful to everyone who has helped, and so proud of all the children we have been able to help,” Welles said in a statement.
It was definitely a fun evening and for a great cause. We checked it out and have included highlights.
Hundreds of people filled the ballroom at 583 Park Avenue. Tickets were $250 -$300 and all of the proceeds went to ALTSO's global programs in Asia, Africa and Latin America.
We ran into veteran trader and expert on psychology of risk management Denis Shull, the author of 'Market Mind Games.'
Here Chris Caruso (Pangaea Business Solutions) tunes his guitar while hanging out with Bill Maher/'Bongo Bill' (Credit Suisse).
Here's hedge fund hot-shot Pete Muller (PDT Partners). In case you missed it, Bloomberg News reported earlier this week that PDT Partners, which was a prop trading unit spun out of Morgan Stanley earlier this year, raised ~$500 million from Blackstone, according to sources familiar.
This is Flash Crash (love that name!). Members include Ray McKenzie (ICE), Jen Justice Jucovics (CME Group), Dean Cassara (Wells Fargo), Larry Scheinberg (ICE), William Delaney (ICE), Kelly Bostwick, Duane Harper Grant, Steve Staszak, Frank Carr (NJE Advisors), Sophia Cruz and Joe Meo.
CNBC 'Fast Money' panelist Tim Seymour, the managing partner of Triogem Asset Management, plays the drums for JAM Partners.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.