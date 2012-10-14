Check Out The Star-Studded Event That Had Hedge Funders Rocking Out For Charity This Week

Julia La Roche
Coco Austin, Ice T

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Hedge fund managers and hedge fund industry professionals rocked out Thursday night at the Hedge Fund Rocktoberfest, an annual fundraiser benefiting children’s charity A Leg To Stand On (ALTSO).ALTSO, which provides prosthetic limbs and corrective surgeries to children with limb disabilities in developing countries, was co-founded by hedge fund manager C. Mead Welles, the CEO of Octagon Asset Management, back in 2002.  

The Rocktoberfest event began in 2004 and we were told by several people that in recent years it has really grown into a must-attend Wall Street event.  

What’s truly remarkable is ALTSO now has 13 programs worldwide and has been able to provide more than 8,000 children with treatment. 

“It has been an unbelievable journey. We are so grateful to everyone who has helped, and so proud of all the children we have been able to help,” Welles said in a statement.  

It was definitely a fun evening and for a great cause.  We checked it out and have included highlights. 

Hundreds of people filled the ballroom at 583 Park Avenue. Tickets were $250 -$300 and all of the proceeds went to ALTSO's global programs in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

There was also a live and silent auction to raise funds.

Coco and rapper-actor Ice-T were there. They thanked everyone for coming out and showing support.

Basketball legend John Starks stopped by as well.

We ran into veteran trader and expert on psychology of risk management Denis Shull, the author of 'Market Mind Games.'

Before the show, we checked out the greenroom where the band members were hanging out.

Here Chris Caruso (Pangaea Business Solutions) tunes his guitar while hanging out with Bill Maher/'Bongo Bill' (Credit Suisse).

Here's hedge fund hot-shot Pete Muller (PDT Partners). In case you missed it, Bloomberg News reported earlier this week that PDT Partners, which was a prop trading unit spun out of Morgan Stanley earlier this year, raised ~$500 million from Blackstone, according to sources familiar.

Source: Bloomberg News

Muller's band the Pete Muller Trio, which includes Skip Ward and Kyle Rowland, opened the event.

Check them out doing a rendition of Gotye's 'Somebody That I Used To Know' during the rehearsal.

Felix Partow (Gleacher & Co.) shows off his Rock honour Award.

Here's ALTSO's co-founder C. Mead Welles.

This is Flash Crash (love that name!). Members include Ray McKenzie (ICE), Jen Justice Jucovics (CME Group), Dean Cassara (Wells Fargo), Larry Scheinberg (ICE), William Delaney (ICE), Kelly Bostwick, Duane Harper Grant, Steve Staszak, Frank Carr (NJE Advisors), Sophia Cruz and Joe Meo.

Here they are doing Carly Rae Jepsen's 'Call Me Maybe.'

Chris Caruso

Bill Maher (a.k.a. 'Bongo Bill) from Credit Suisse.

CNBC 'Fast Money' panelist Tim Seymour, the managing partner of Triogem Asset Management, plays the drums for JAM Partners.

Want to meet some other hedge fund rock stars?

