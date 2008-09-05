Altria (MO) Advanced Talks With UST (UST) Confirmed

Altria (MO) is in advanced talks to buy UST (UST), the maker of the popular Skoal and Copenhagen smokeless tobacco brands, for more than $10 billion, Andrew Ross Sorkin reports. Speculation about the deal hit the market yesterday, and Sorkin’s report has driven the stocks up modestly in the pre-market: MO is up almost 1%, while UST is up nearly 3%:



The acquisition, which is at a delicate state and could still fall apart, would be Altria’s first major purchase since the company split in March, spinning off Philip Morris International to become an independent company focused on the overseas tobacco business and giving the Altria name to Philip Morris USA.

People involved in the transaction were planning to work through the weekend to complete the deal as soon as Monday, these people said, but they suggested that the release of the news could speed up the process.

Speculation about the deal swirled on Thursday after UST’s chief executive, Murray S. Kessler, abruptly withdrew from an analysts’ conference, prompting a surge in the share price and heavy options trading. By the end of the day, after UST said that there had been a scheduling conflict, company shares fell back.

While the deal is far from done, analysts like it for several reasons:

shores up Altria’s weak position in the growing smokeless tobacco market (7% growth a year for the last 4 years)

enormous cost savings likely by eliminating redundancies between MO and UST (for example, both companies have extensive marketing/distribution operations that cater to roughly the same stores)

Altria’s own smokeless products have fallen flat

It figures that two of the largest M&A deals of the year come from the tobacco industry and the alcohol industry (InBev’s $52 billion acquisition of Anheuser-Busch (BUD)). When your product is addictive, surviving a recession just isn’t as difficult. The movie Thank You For Smoking says it all:

We don’t sell Tic Tacs, we sell cigarettes. And they’re cool, available, and *addictive*. The job is almost done for us.

