11 alternatives to cable that could save you hundreds of dollars

The average American household pays $US64 a month for cable, the International Business Times reports.

That comes to a hefty $US768 a year.

Luckily, there are alternatives out there that can satisfy your entertainment needs — and they come with a much cheaper price tag.

We’ve rounded up 11 of our favourite cable replacements. This is far from a comprehensive list, but a good place to start if you’re tired of excessive channels and outrageous bills.

Of course, if you decide you can’t live without your cable, another option is to call up your provider and negotiate a lower price — it’s easier than you may think.

Mandi Woodruff contributed reporting to this post.

Watch Apple TV. Matt Johnston What makes Apple TV different from the other streaming devices is it allows complete access to the iTunes cache of films and videos, and lets you stream content from all Apple devices. As a bonus, you can also stream NBA and MLB games, along with the usual video streaming suspects (Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, Hulu Plus). With the Airplay feature, this content isn't exclusive to your TV -- you can stream it right on your iPhone, iPod, or iPad. Cost: $US69 Get hundreds of channels with Roku. Amazon Roku offers hundreds of free channels -- from YouTube to PBS -- allows you to stream services like Netflix and Hulu, and lets you rent or buy individual shows and movies. The box also streams internet radio like Pandora, in addition to games and apps. Cost: $US49.99 and up Use your video game consoles. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider The beauty of modern video game consoles is they also function like computers -- you can stream just about anything from your console to your TV with the proper setup. The Wii, Playstation 3, and Xbox 360 all have TV streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Youtube, and Hulu Plus. With the PS3, you also get a Blu-Ray player, and Xbox has sports channels like ESPN. Cost: Wii: $US245 Playstation 3: $US220 Xbox 360: $US160 Go old school with an antenna. You can't go wrong with good old antennas if you're looking for basic channels without all the fuss of gadgets. Depending on where you live, you can get standard stations like ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, Fox, public access channels, and PBS. People in well-populated cities will probably find this option more viable. Cost: Antennas typically range from $US4 to $US55. There are many to choose from, however, so check out Antenna Web to help you decide.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.