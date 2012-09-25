Still Mad About Apple Maps? Nokia Has A Solution And It's Actually Good

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider
People are still in a tizzy about Apple’s Maps. And we don’t blame them, Apple’s solution sucks and the company is aware.With no relief in sight for frustrated users, here is a new solution.
Use Nokia Map’s web app.
We know you’re thinking, what, Nokia? But yes! Nokia.
The company has an excellent mapping system, which is much more tested than Apple’s new version. In fact, Nokia’s maps are a strong second to Google Maps.
Using Nokia’s web app we were able to find a good amount of coffee shops and points of interest around us. Nokia’s maps support layers, traffic, public transportation directions, and a host of other useful features.
Searching for coffee brought up a load of shops in our direct location. Nokia's Maps supports multi-touch so its easy to pinch to zoom to get a better view.
Another neat feature is the ability to choose a time to leave. Nokia's Maps want to get you to your destination on time.
Here are a few more options. You can search, route, add locations to a list of favourites, give feedback, and find out more information about the web app.
The maps support multiple views and layers. You can choose from Map view, satellite view, a public transportation view, and live traffic view. In addition, you can also take advantage of several layers including accidents, construction, and congestion.
