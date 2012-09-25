Still Mad About Apple Maps? Nokia Has A Solution And It's Actually Good

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

People are still in a tizzy about Apple’s Maps. And we don’t blame them, Apple’s solution sucks and the company is aware.With no relief in sight for frustrated users, here is a new solution.



Use Nokia Map’s web app.

We know you’re thinking, what, Nokia? But yes! Nokia.

The company has an excellent mapping system, which is much more tested than Apple’s new version. In fact, Nokia’s maps are a strong second to Google Maps.

Using Nokia’s web app we were able to find a good amount of coffee shops and points of interest around us. Nokia’s maps support layers, traffic, public transportation directions, and a host of other useful features.

