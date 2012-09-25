Still Mad About Apple Maps? Nokia Has A Solution And It's Actually Good

Kevin Smith
nokia maps iphone 5

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

People are still in a tizzy about Apple’s Maps. And we don’t blame them, Apple’s solution sucks and the company is aware.With no relief in sight for frustrated users, here is a new solution. 

Use Nokia Map’s web app.

We know you’re thinking, what, Nokia? But yes! Nokia.

The company has an excellent mapping system, which is much more tested than Apple’s new version. In fact, Nokia’s maps are a strong second to Google Maps.

Using Nokia’s web app we were able to find a good amount of coffee shops and points of interest around us. Nokia’s maps support layers, traffic, public transportation directions, and a host of other useful features.

Once the site is loaded up, tap the arrow at the bottom middle of the screen.

Name the maps whatever you like.

It will appear on your Home Screen, like this. Now tap to open.

Nokia's maps found us right away. The maps are super fast.

Nokia's maps populated a few local businesses around us without asking.

Predictive search is a neat feature.

Searching for coffee brought up a load of shops in our direct location. Nokia's Maps supports multi-touch so its easy to pinch to zoom to get a better view.

Maps support driving, walking, and public transit. Commuters rejoice!

Another neat feature is the ability to choose a time to leave. Nokia's Maps want to get you to your destination on time.

Here are a few more options. You can search, route, add locations to a list of favourites, give feedback, and find out more information about the web app.

The maps support multiple views and layers. You can choose from Map view, satellite view, a public transportation view, and live traffic view. In addition, you can also take advantage of several layers including accidents, construction, and congestion.

Overall Nokia's mobile maps are an excellent alternative to Apple's new stock maps app.

Don't forget you can also get Google Maps back.

