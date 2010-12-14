The 18 Most Innovative Alternative News Stories Of 2010

Photo: The New York Times

As the definition of journalism is changing, so is our understanding of what constitutes a news story.Technologists, reporters and citizen journalists continued to push the boundaries of innovative storytelling this year.



Whether it was a traditionally print media company’s approach to more multimedia storytelling or a private oil company’s push to expand its transparency by providing live online video feeds, 2010 news consumers digested vital information in the most interesting of ways.

Some of the examples we included won awards at the 2010 Online Journalism Awards conference. You can click here to see more of the projects that were honored.

