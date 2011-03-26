8 Alternative Search Engines You Can Ditch Google For

Complaints against Google’s search results have been getting a lot of attention this year.The search giant has reacted with new ways to block spam by changing its algorithm and allowing you to filter specific sites.

But even though Google is still the best, if you’re looking for something more specific, you may want to try an alternative search engine.

We browsed the web for the best alternatives to Google that will protect your privacy, reduce spam, and help you find exactly what you need.

Blekko helps eliminate spam from search results

Blekko uses what it calls 'slashtags' to group results into several categories and deliver results that are relevant and not spammy. For example, you can search with the slashtag '/technology' to only get results that have to do with tech. Users can add new slashtags to help improve the service.

Duck Duck Go honours your privacy

Duck Duck Go addresses many of the complaints people Google users have had recently. The search engine does not track your history at all and bans spammy sites that are full of ads.

Twitter will let you know what people are talking about

You probably wouldn't think of Twitter as a search tool, but it is a great way to find the links and news people are talking about right now. Head over to search.twitter.com to check it out.

Indeed will help you find a job

Looking for work? Indeed is a search engine for that pulls job listing from multiple online sources. Just enter a position or field and location.

Check out the government's open data

Are you a data junkie? The U.S. government has a huge online database at data.gov full of information about our country: traffic, demographics, housing prices, you name it. If you're a developer, all this raw data is available to use in your apps for free.

Qwiki gives you multimedia search results

Startup Qwiki has a new approach to search. Instead of links to other websites, all your information is displayed in a sleek multimedia presentation. Think of it as an interactive Wikipedia.

iLike helps you shop for clothes

iLike, which was acquired by Google, is a visual search engine for shopping. Results are displayed by price, brand, and style. Plus you get a preview of each item before you click.

Yippy offers another way to keep searches private

Like Duck Duck Go, Yippy is a search engine that says it will not track or monitor your searches. It's a meta search engine, meaning it grabs results from several other search services.

