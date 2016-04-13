Living in an unconventional home? We want to hear from you

Do you live in a tiny home?

What about a renovated school bus?

Maybe you live in a house boat?

Or did you take your family off the grid to live in a tree house in the middle of nowhere?

We’re looking for people living in unconventional homes in the New York City area and beyond. Whether you’ve decided to go off the grid or renovate a unique space, we’re interested. If this sounds like you, or if you know someone who cannot read this because they have disconnected from technology, we’d love to hear from you for an upcoming video series. Email [email protected] with photos and a brief description of why you or they have decided to make this home sweet home.

