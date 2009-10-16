It's War: Diesels, Hybrids, And Electrics Battle For Road Supremacy

Also crowned by the EPA as 'the world's cleanest internal-combustion vehicle.' Cars that run on compressed natural gas, a.k.a. methane are not mass produced in the United States. But bigger hulks such as buses, garbage trucks etc., often run on natural gas. The Honda Civic GX is the only factory-produced NGV in the US.

Environmental benefit: the tail pipe emission is often cleaner than ambient air. It releases the most energy per unit of carbon consumed of any fossil fuel, and produces less carbon dioxide per unit of energy. The majority of the fuel is produced domestically, and the remaining is imported from politically stable countries. It has an EPA green score of 9.5 out of 10.

Size: there are only about 130,000 NGVs in the U.S., a small number compared to the roughly 9 million gasoline cars.

Fuel efficiency: about 28 mpg.

Cost: it costs $24,590 (more than the gas counterpart) but federal tax credits provide a $7,000 discount.

At the pump: fueling up can be cheap at as little as $1.25 to $1.50 per gallon. It can cost about $777 per year. But there are only 1,300 refueling stations, and some of them are restricted to fleets. You can refuel at home (using a similar system as for your cooking stove) but this can take hours.

Feasability of becoming mass market: NGVs are sold only in New York and California currently, but virtually any vehicle can be converted to run on it. And the infrastructure and fuel supply exists to accomodate many more, so there is no reason why these vehicles shouldn't become more popular. The vehicles are already big in countries such as Argentina, India, Pakistan, Brazil and Italy.