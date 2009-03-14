Alternative Energy Outperforms The Week's Bull Market

This week was filled with plenty of winners all around. The Dow, NASDAQ and S&P were up, led by a huge rally amongst financials.

In a nice little switch for alternative energy investors, solar ETF Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy (TAN) and ETF PowerShares WilderHill Clean Energy (PBW) outperformed the broader market, as seen by the blue and brown lines above. It’s a refreshing change of pace, considering that since September these funds have been slaughtered in comparison to the rest of the market as seen below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.