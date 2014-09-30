The Chicago Bears Used An Awesome Trick Play For A Touchdown On Sunday

The Chicago Bears lost their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. However, in the second quarter, the Bears temporarily took the lead with an awesome play design that got wide receiver Alshon Jeffery a touchdown.

Jeffery began the play lined up wide left, along with his defender.

As the Bears prepared to snap the ball, Jeffery reversed back, ran into the backfield toward the other side of the play.

The Bears snapped the ball, and as the Packers’ defence shifted to cover the right, Jeffery went left and was wide open for Cutler.

This second angle from the NFL shows just how much separation Jeffery got when he reversed back to the left.

Though it was the Bears’ last score of the game, it’s another example of highly efficient NFL offence that has been rapidly evolving across the league.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.