Alan Greenspan Doused His Wife, MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell, For The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

It’s not just the CEO’s that have participated in the ALS Ice Bucket challenge.

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell accepted the ALS Ice Bucket challenge from Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Her Ice Bucket challenge video featured her husband, Alan Greenspan, who had the honour of pouring the bucket of ice water over her head.

Greenspan served as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve from 1987 to 2006.

The ALS Association stated that from July 29, 2014 to August 18, 2014 $US22.9 million has been raised, according to the MSNBC clip. $US1.9 million was raised during the same period last year — which is only 8.29% of this year’s amount.

Mitchell nominated Chuck Todd, Hillary Clinton, and John Kerry for the next ice bucket challenges.

You can watch the whole thing here:

