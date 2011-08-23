Already People Are Saying DSK Will Return To Politics

Today the defence team working with former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn will meet at 3 PM today, one day before DSK is set to appear in court.



And right on cue, his fans are saying DSK will return to politics.

Remember people in France care much less about sex scandals than in the U.S.

The talk started again today because today’s meeting is said to mean bad news for the maid, and good news for DSK. People suspect that either she’s going to be accused of being less than truthful (again), or the meeting will lead to the charges against DSK will be dropped.

And assuming they’re dropped, everyone thinks he’ll return to politics in France.

One snafu might be that he missed a deadline, but no one seems too concerned about that.

The Guardian reports:

[DSK] missed the July deadline for taking part in the Socialist party’s election to select a candidate, [but] the man who replaced him as favourite – François Hollande – opened the door on Monday for his return to politics. Speaking on French radio, Hollande said Strauss-Kahn’s return to politics “could be envisaged.” … Asked whether Strauss-Kahn could take part in the Socialist primaries, he replied: “That depends on him.”

One thing’s for sure: if the charges are dropped, DSK will return to an awesome life >

