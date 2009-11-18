Already Opining: Harvard 1L Is Finalist For Washington Post Pundit Contest

If Big Law fails, there’s always journalism?



Harvard 1L Jeremy Haber, who is also planning on a joint MBA, is a finalist in the Washington Post’s “America’s Next Great Pundit” contest. The winner gets a weekly column — for 13 weeks — in the “print and/or online editions” of the Post.

The Harvard Crimson: Haber, who said he entered the contest on an impulse, has emerged from over 4,800 entrants to outlast six other finalists — including a Nobel laureate in physics, an assistant secretary of commerce in the Bush administration, and a Middle East expert at the Council on Foreign Relations.

But for all that, Haber describes himself as anything but the stereotypical blogger-columnist.

“I’m not a natural writer,” Haber said. “Blogging is not a natural form for me.”

If he wins, Haber “hinted” to the Crimson that he will focus on the youth perspective of current issues. He’ll also learn an important economic lesson: the $200 per column he’ll make as a journalist will be dwarfed by the $3000-plus per week he would make as a BigLaw summer associate.

All of Haber’s posts can be found here.

