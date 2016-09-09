At least 1 shot at Alpine High School in western Texas

One person was shot at Alpine High School in Alpine, Texas on Thursday morning, several news outlets have reported.

Two active shooters are believed to be on the loose, CNN reported via the Brewster County Sheriff’s office.

BigBendNow.com first reported the active shooter alert at around 9:40 a.m. local time.

The Big Bend Regional Medical Center states that no deaths have been reported at this time.” according to CBS 7.

All schools in the western Texas town have been put on lockdown. Alpine is about 220 miles southeast of El Paso.



This is a developing story. This post will be updated as more details emerge.

