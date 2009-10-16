FT Alphaville Tears Into David Rosenberg

You know a rally’s been immense when key bears are getting gored in the face.



FTAlphaville: Much as we love him, we must report that Gluskin Sheff’s David Rosenberg has finally lost it. Here’s the evidence – from his latest “Breakfast with Dave” note to clients on Thursday:

So far, the backup for the U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield is a 38% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the nearby high established in August.

Fibonacci analysis!?!? That, surely, is the domain of wacko tip sheets and self-help investment seminars.

…

Dave, of course, has been leading us all in fighting the tape these past few months. A selfless act – and also a bit foolhardy, in hindsight. Look at the sad result:

This still seems to be a purely technically driven market, though excitement continues to build over a company’s ability to surpass low-balled expectations on earnings and revenues. This next up-leg may be the last gasp, but the strength could carry it to the 1,098 gap or the 1,121 50% Fibonacci retracement (that’s 3% more).

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.