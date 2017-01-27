Alphabet's life sciences company Verily takes $800 million from Singapore investment company

Verily, the Alphabet company exploring health technology, has taken an $800 million investment from Temasek, an investment company based in Singapore, the companies announced Thursday.

Temasek will gain a minority stake in Verily, but the companies did not say how much in their press release.

