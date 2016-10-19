Everyone loves Google's new phone, and the stock has hit an all-time high

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It’s shaping up to be a good week for Google’s parent company Alphabet.

Following a bunch of glowing reviews for Google’s first smartphone, the Pixel, Alphabet’s stock reached all-time highs Tuesday, reaching up to $801 per share.

The Pixel is just the first device out of a slew of new hardware products from Google. In a few weeks, it will release the Google Home connected speaker, a new router called Google WiFi, and a new version of the Chromecast that works with 4K TVs.

It’s still too early to judge whether or not Google’s new emphasis on hardware can match the scale of companies like Apple and Samsung. It will be years before that happens. But the company is off to a good start.

Before Google announced the hardware, some analysts predicted the stock would go all the way to $1,000.

Alphabet reports earnings on October 27.

