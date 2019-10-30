A mounting 'techlash' is hurting Alphabet's profits, and one analyst says spinning off YouTube could be the answer

Reuters

Google parent Alphabet reported third-quarter profits that missed Wall Street estimates on Monday.

Some analysts expect the tech conglomerate’s earnings to suffer going forward as it continues to invest to grow its business.

As a mounting “techlash” and heightened regulatory scrutiny eat away at Alphabet’s margins, selling off YouTube could be the answer, according to Needham & Company analyst Laura Martin.

Watch Alphabet trade live.

The rebuke of big tech is starting to take its toll on Alphabet‘s earnings. To Laura Martin, an analyst at Needham & Company, it’s one of the biggest drags on the company’s overall profitability.

“GOOGL’s margins are structurally under pressure owing to; a) rising competition; b) “Techlash” in the US; and c) increased regulatory scrutiny and fines globally,” Martin wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Alphabet confirmed in early September that the Department of Justice is investigating the company over potential antitrust concerns.

But Martin has a potential solution. She says Alphabet should spin off part or all of YouTube in an effort to shrink itself and alleviate regulatory scrutiny.

Martin estimates that YouTube is worth about $US300 billion, based on estimated 2019 revenue of $US30 billion and a 10-times enterprise-value-to-revenue multiple. That’s roughly one-third of Alphabet’s current market value, which is roughly $US894 billion.

“Regulators have decided that ‘big tech’ is bad, based on a simplistic metric of market cap,” Martin said. “GOOGL spinning off 100% of YouTube into a $US250-$US350B market cap piece would result in each company being materially smaller.”

Martin also sees a YouTube spin-off creating value for investors in the following ways:

Pure-play assets – such as YouTube – typically demand a higher price because they help investors balance exposure to risk by business line.

More data would be available on each business in order to meet the “materiality” threshold, which relates to the significance of an amount, transaction, or discrepancy during the auditing process.

Employee retention could improve with stock options in a company employees believe they could impact.

Increased accountability for the executives of each business on a quarterly basis.

In the third quarter, Alphabet reported earnings per share of $US10.12, well below analysts estimates of $US12.35.

The company said a decline in the value of its equity investments reduced earnings, as well as a $US554 million charge to settle a tax dispute in France. Alphabet’s profits also fell from $US13.06 in earnings per share during the same period last year.

The company said ongoing strength in YouTube, mobile search, and cloud contributed to its 20% year-over-year revenue growth.

Shares of Alphabet are up more than 23% year-to-date through Monday’s close.

Markets Insider GOOGL

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.