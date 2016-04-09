Google's new robot is the craziest one we've seen yet

Danielle Muoio

Although Google is selling Boston Dynamics to distance itself from “terrifying” humanoid robots, there’s still plenty of robot projects underway. The latest: a humanoid robot with a whole lot of leg and wide range of skills.

SCHAFT bipedal robot googleYouTube/mehdi_san

SCHAFT, a Tokyo-based robotics company run by Google’s parent company Alphabet, presented the bipedal robot at the New Economic Summit in Japan. SCHAFT is best know as the winner of the 2013 DARPA Robotics Challenge that put it on the map. (Google acquired it that same year.)

There aren’t too many details on the robot yet, except that it can carry up to 132 pounds and can tackle uneven terrain.

It sure looks strong.


We thought we were over tripping the robots!


Good thing it recovered…

It can make its way up the stairs.


And seems to enjoy long strolls on the beach.


But it’s nice to be in the snow once in a while too.


Here’s a closer look:

H/T Popular Mechanics

NOW WATCH: Iran has a soccer competition for robots — and it’s incredible to watch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.