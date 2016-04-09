Google's new robot is the craziest one we've seen yet

Although Google is selling Boston Dynamics to distance itself from “terrifying” humanoid robots, there’s still plenty of robot projects underway. The latest: a humanoid robot with a whole lot of leg and wide range of skills.

SCHAFT, a Tokyo-based robotics company run by Google’s parent company Alphabet, presented the bipedal robot at the New Economic Summit in Japan. SCHAFT is best know as the winner of the 2013 DARPA Robotics Challenge that put it on the map. (Google acquired it that same year.)

There aren’t too many details on the robot yet, except that it can carry up to 132 pounds and can tackle uneven terrain.

Yuto Nakanishi from Google #robot developer #Schaft shows off latest bipedal robot, which can carry 60kg #NEST2016 pic.twitter.com/RUTCda8hyk

— timhornyak (@robotopia) April 8, 2016

It sure looks strong.



We thought we were over tripping the robots!



Good thing it recovered…

It can make its way up the stairs.



And seems to enjoy long strolls on the beach.



But it’s nice to be in the snow once in a while too.



Here’s a closer look:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

H/T Popular Mechanics

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.