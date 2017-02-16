Google Fibre has a new boss and is losing hundreds of employees

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Google is significanly scaling back its high-speed internet business, eliminating hundreds of jobs, even as it brings on a new leader for the group.

Access, the division of Google’s parent company Alphabet that includes Google Fibre, hired Gregory McCray to be the new boss, Business Insider has confirmed.

McCray was the CEO of Aero Communications before the new role at Alphabet, and is joining Access several months after the previous boss stepped down.

Access is also losing “hundreds” of employees and moving them to positions within Google itself. There will not be any layoffs related to the move. Employees will be placed in Google positions related to the company’s key growth areas such as cloud, YouTube, and hardware.

The hundreds of employees leaving Access are on top of the layoffs at Access last year after the company announced it was halting plans to expand Google Fibre to more cities, meaning the Access has a much smaller staff now. Craig Barratt, the former head of Access, also stepped down last year.

Recently, there has been speculation that Alphabet will ultimately sell Google Fibre to another company. McCray is also on the board of CenturyLink, a company The Information recently speculated could be a buyer for Google Fibre.

The Access division doesn’t just focus on Google Fibre. It’s also exploring other ways to deliver high-speed broadband wirelessly.

Correction: A previous version of this story said McCray was expected to step down from CenturyLink’s board after joining Google Fibre. It’s unclear if he will step down or not. We apologise for this error.

