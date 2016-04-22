Here's how much Google is spending on its big 'moonshot' projects

Last year, Google reorganized itself and changed its name to Alphabet. As part of the change, the company split out the core Google businesses — search and other ad revenue (the vast bulk of Google’s revenue), Google Play and other Android-related revenue, Google Work subscription payments, and so on — from its long-term bets like self-driving cars, Google Fibre, and health technology.

Wall Street will be watching closely on Alphabet’s Thursday earnings call to see how much the company is spending on these so-called “Other Bets,” and whether the core Google businesses are continuing to grow fast enough to cover the expenditures. This chart from Statista shows how the company’s been doing on that front for the last five quarters.

