Alphabet beat Wall Street expectations in second-quarter earnings, but couldn't save the company from its first revenue decline in history

Alphabet has announced its second-quarter earnings for 2020, slightly beating Wall Street expectations.

But it wasn’t enough to save the company from its first ever revenue decline.

The company reported an overall 2% drop in revenue, not including traffic acquisition costs.

Cloud was one of the brightest spots for Google, seeing a 43% year-on-year boost.

Google’s second-quarter results are in, revealing a slight beat on Wall Street expectations, but it wasn’t enough to save the company from its first revenue decline since going public.

Parent company Alphabet reported revenue of $US31.6 billion (minus traffic acquisition costs) with earnings per share of $US10.13.

That’s down from the $US31.7 billion reported in Q2 2019, but a smaller dip than Wall Street had predicted. One of the main offenders was Google’s core search and ad revenue, which was down 9.8% year over year.

YouTube ad revenue also beat expectations, bringing in $US3.81 billion for the quarter, but at just 6% growth year-on-year it also marked a deceleration as ad spend was hit by the pandemic.

Meanwhile Cloud, an expected “bright spot” for Google, raked in $US3.01 billion – up from $US2.7 billion for the same quarter last year and marking a 43.19% year-on-year boost.

Google’s “other” revenues, which covers things like hardware and Google Play purchases, were $US5.12 billion for the quarter – up 25.6% year over year.

As for Alphabet’s “other bets” – such as Waymo and Verily – the company reported revenue of $US148 million, down year over year by about 8%.

The numbers reflect the tough economic environment Google slipped into during the later part of the last quarter. Google’s Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said Google was working in a “difficult global environment” in a statement.

She wasn’t wrong, but the numbers were a little better than feared. Here are the results compared to Bloomberg estimates.

Revenue: $US31.6 billion (minus traffic acquisition costs) (Estimated $US30.5 billion)

EPS (GAAP): $US10.13 (Estimated $US8.27)

Net income: $US6.96 billion

Google Cloud revenue: $US3.01 billion

YouTube ad revenue: $US3.81 billion

