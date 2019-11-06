Alphabet's chief legal boss, accused of emotionally abusing a former Googler after a workplace affair, just cashed out $27 million in stock

Getty David Drummond is senior vice president of corporate development and chief legal officer for Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

David Drummond, senior VP of corporate development and chief legal officer for Google’s parent company, Alphabet, just cashed out tens of millions in Google stock.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Drummond sold around $US35 million worth of stock that he purchased for about $US8.7 million for a total payout of around $US27 million. The filing was first spotted by New York Times tech journalist Daisuke Wakabayashi.

Drummond is most well-known for having an extramarital affair with a Google coworker, Jennifer Blakely, who later accused him of emotional abuse. Blakely, in an open letter published to Medium in August, said Drummond fathered a son with her while he was married, and then abandoned her and abused her emotionally.

Blakely also accused Drummond of repeated affairs with other Google coworkers, including his assistant – a claim he denied. “Any suggestion otherwise is simply untrue,” he said in a statement issued in August.

Despite the accusations, Drummond has remained at Alphabet; Blakely, a former legal manager at Google, said she quit the company due to her relationship with Drummond conflicting with a new policy about dating coworkers.

Drummond, however, remains one of Google’s highest-paid executives – he earned nearly $US50 million last year. An Alphabet representative didn’t respond to a request for comment as of publishing.

Do you work at Google or Alphabet? Have a story to share? Contact Ben, the reporter of this article, at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.