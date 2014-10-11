Face Mask Company's Shares Are Exploding Higher

The red-hot Ebola trade has moved on to facemask industry.

Alpha Pro Tech, a $US100 million company that makes makes protective face masks and other protective products, is up over 25% today.

Over the last three days, shares have gained more than 70%.

Earlier this summer, a number of drug companies saw their shares surge as the Ebola virus began to spread. Since then, we’ve seen shares of Lakeland Industries, which makes hazmat suits, also surge as the first case of Ebola was confirmed in the US.

Shares of Lakeland, which went bonkers on Thursday and gained more than 50%, were little changed in early trade on Friday.

Here’s the chart of early trading in Alpha Pro Tech on Friday.

