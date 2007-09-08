Alpha Media Group CFO/COO Lagana Departs

Alpha Media Group chief financial officer/chief operating officer John Lagana is leaving the Maxim publisher unexpectedly after six years, AdAge reports. Alpha Media, formerly Dennis Publishing, was recently acquired by Kent Brownridge and Quadrangle Capital for $240 million. Brownridge and Lagana worked together for 14 years at Wenner Media, and AdAge hypothesizes Lagana may return to his former employer, which could be looking for a high-level executive.



Alpha Media Group recently announced it would shutter Stuff Magazine, turning it into a section within Maxim.

