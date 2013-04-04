First Results From Cosmic Ray Detector Show Possible Sign Of Dark Matter

The AMS is a state-of-the-art particle physics detector located on the outside of the ISS, and constructed, tested, and operated by an international team of scientists.

On Wednesday, scientists announced the first results from the most powerful cosmic ray particle detector ever deployed in space to search for dark matter.



The Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, or AMS, is located on the outside of the International Space Station.

The AMS studies cosmic rays, or high-energy particles, before they enter Earth’s atmosphere.

Scientists believe that an observed excess of antimatter particles, or positrons, in the cosmic ray flux could be “produced when two particles of dark matter collide and annihilate,” a theory known as supersymmetry, according to a statement released by CERN.

“These results are consistent with the positrons originating from the annihilation of dark matter particles in space, but not yet sufficiently conclusive to rule out other explanations,” CERN said.

NASA will hold a televised news conference at 1:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 3, to discuss the first results of the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer experiment.

The results will be published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

