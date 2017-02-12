The 'alpha dog' myth is leading countless owners to mistreat their dogs

Do you think of yourself as the alpha dog of the house? Do you think it’s important to assert your dominance over your dog? Well, you’re in for a surprise.

The alpha dog is a myth — alpha dogs don’t exist in the wild and they should never exist in your household, either. Dog expert Alexandra Horowitz tells us why.

Learn more about how your dog thinks and perceives the world in Horowitz’s latest book “Being a Dog: Following the Dog Into a World of Smell.“

