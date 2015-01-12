Almost Nobody Wants To Buy Fitness Trackers

Apple, Samsung, Microsoft and a host of others are making fitness trackers — but a new report from Baird’s William Power (via Fortune) had some pretty damning data for the trend: 3,400 US consumers were asked if they wanted to buy a fitness band, and 85% said “no.”

Based on Baird’s data charted for us by BI Intelligence, of those who actually did want a fitness band, about 1/3rd said they wanted a Fitbit, and about 1/3rd said they were holding out for the Apple Watch. But, by and large, this data is very bad for all the fitness band makers, especially as reports from CES suggest tons of companies are pouring millions of dollars into the largely unproven genre.

