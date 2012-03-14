Almost Nobody Thinks Terrorism Is The Most Important Issue

The latest Bloomberg poll on public attitudes has lots of interesting little details.



But one of them is still striking:

Photo: Bloomberg

Terrorism is dead last on this list. Just 1 per cent of Americans rate it as the most important issue. And that is consistent with other polls taken in recent years. The last time terrorism rated near the top was in a Gallup poll in January 2010. Just weeks after the attempted Christmas-day bombing, 8 per cent of Americans rated it as a top issue.

But basically, public attitudes are about exactly where they were the weeks before September 11th, 2001, when only .5% of Americans rated terrorism as a top concern.

The difference is that we have gone through a decade of war, created a Department of Homeland Security, live under a Patriot Act, and have seen the authority of the Executive branch of government grow and grow under the mandate of protecting us from terrorism.

