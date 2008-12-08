Almost No Web Users Would Pay To Remove Ads

You’ll see it suggested here and there that in order to solve its revenue problems, Facebook should sell its users an ad-free, premium version.



Numbers from an AdAge survey suggest that’s a bad idea:

When we asked consumers if they would pay $39.99 a year, which comes out to less than $4 a month, for an ad-free version of one of their favourite sites, only 2.4% said definitely yes, they would be likely to do so. And only 3.5% said they’d be very likely. In fact, 84% of the people said they’d be unlikely or not at all likely.

Lower the monthly subscription price to $3 per month and the number of consumers in the likely to pay slice of the pie only increases another 1.9%. More details at AdAge.

