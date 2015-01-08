The Governor Of Connecticut Had A Parade For Himself And Almost No One Came

Colin Campbell

It didn’t rain, but bitterly cold weather certainly appeared to put a damper on Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy’s (D) inaugural parade Wednesday.

Photos tweeted by Christopher Keating, the Hartford Courant’s Capitol Bureau Chief, indicate that the parade was far from well-attended, especially compared to the recently re-elected governor’s 2011 inaugural parade.

Business Insider reached out to Malloy’s press office to inquire about the parade’s turnout but did not immediately receive a response.

However, video footage of the parade shows Malloy greeting at least a few constituents along the route. According to a Connecticut Post photo caption, one of those supporters was Bill Malloy, the governor’s brother. Others were also related to the marchers.

NBC Connecticut reported that temperatures dropped into the teens and 20s statewide, about 20 degrees colder than during Malloy’s inaugural last parade four years ago.

A spectator at the parade reportedly commented that there were more people march than observing it:

