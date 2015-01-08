The Governor Of Connecticut Had A Parade For Himself And Almost No One Came

It didn’t rain, but bitterly cold weather certainly appeared to put a damper on Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy’s (D) inaugural parade Wednesday.

Photos tweeted by Christopher Keating, the Hartford Courant’s Capitol Bureau Chief, indicate that the parade was far from well-attended, especially compared to the recently re-elected governor’s 2011 inaugural parade.

American flag passes in front of Capitol; coldness reduces crowd pic.twitter.com/mPSsV5LGe1

— Christopher Keating (@chrispkeating) January 7, 2015

Police motorcycles with few spectators on Capitol lawn pic.twitter.com/IL3p8j6h3H

— Christopher Keating (@chrispkeating) January 7, 2015

Virtually no crowd outside Bushnell for parade in super-cold temps pic.twitter.com/pKDSgdJQmw

— Christopher Keating (@chrispkeating) January 7, 2015

Small group of spectators watch end of parade outside Capitol pic.twitter.com/FsoRVPiiZd

— Christopher Keating (@chrispkeating) January 7, 2015

Business Insider reached out to Malloy’s press office to inquire about the parade’s turnout but did not immediately receive a response.

However, video footage of the parade shows Malloy greeting at least a few constituents along the route. According to a Connecticut Post photo caption, one of those supporters was Bill Malloy, the governor’s brother. Others were also related to the marchers.

NBC Connecticut reported that temperatures dropped into the teens and 20s statewide, about 20 degrees colder than during Malloy’s inaugural last parade four years ago.

A spectator at the parade reportedly commented that there were more people march than observing it:

Spectator at #malloyinauguration parade: there’s more people in the parade than marching in it #ctpolitics pic.twitter.com/YVbIZzk9Ut

— Neil Vigdor (@gettinviggy) January 7, 2015

Sparse crowds for Connecticut gubernatorial inauguration parade in a frigid day https://t.co/6LHVvBA9Sm

— Daniela Altimari (@capitolwatch) January 7, 2015

