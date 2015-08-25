Almost half of potential defamation cases in Australia are now related to social media posts

Be careful what you post is the message from law firm Slater and Gordon which is dealing with a revival of defamation cases in Australia off the back of intense social media use.

The law firm says 48% of all defamation enquiries received last financial year were related to social media and 43% involved a Facebook post.

According to the Australian, defamation layer Jeremy Zimet says while not all enquiries ended up in full-blown legal action, there are cases.

In NSW one student was ordered to cough up $105,000 for defaming a teacher on Twitter and in WA a woman had to pay more than $12,000 to her former husband after posting claims about him on Facebook.

