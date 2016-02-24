Even iPhone owners believe Apple should unlock the San Bernardino shooter's iPhone

Apple is losing public support over whether it should help the FBI unlock the San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone — and it seems even many iPhone owners disagree with Apple’s stance on this issue.

As this chart from Statista shows, based on a survey by the Pew Research Center, 47% of the iPhone owners believe Apple should help unlock the phone that was used by one of the San Bernardino shooters. That’s not much higher than the portion of iPhone owners who think Apple “should not” help unlock the phone (43%), but it’s still a telling sign that Apple may be losing the backing of its biggest supporters.

The portion of people opposing Apple’s stance is higher for non-iPhone users and non-smartphone users, according to the survey. Overall, 51% of Americans believe Apple should “unlock” the phone in question.

